MTN, NDLEA Join Forces To Combat Drug Abuse In Enugu

MTN Nigeria and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have joined forces in a landmark collaboration to tackle illicit drug use among youths in Enugu State.

The collaboration was officially inaugurated during the first-ever “Advocacy Walk Against Drug Abuse” on Saturday as part of MTN’s Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP).

The walk, which began and ended at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Campus Three, aimed to raise awareness among young people about the dangers of substance abuse.

The initiative forms part of the larger War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign spearheaded by MTN and NDLEA.

At the event, Enugu State NDLEA Commander, Mr Abel Wadahi, revealed alarming statistics: stating that more than 400,000 people, mostly youths, were involved in drug abuse across the state.

Represented by Deputy State Commander, Mr John Oga, the agency cited recent drug integrity tests underscoring the severity of the issue.

“The youth bear the brunt of this menace, which is why we are focusing our efforts on them. “We want to empower them as ambassadors to bridge generational gaps and help eradicate drug abuse,” Wadahi said.

He highlighted peer pressure, curiosity, and experimentation as primary factors driving substance use, naming cannabis (igbo), marijuana, and the rapidly spreading “mkpurummiri” (methamphetamine) as the most commonly abused drugs.

“Mkpurummiri is especially dangerous, causing mental health disorders and leaving many users vulnerable on our streets. Urgent intervention is critical,” Wadahi warned.

Representing MTN Nigeria, Pamela Emodi, Manager of Youth Development, stressed the importance of education and partnership in the fight against substance abuse.

“MTN ASAP targets youths aged 10 to 25 through a comprehensive, multi-sector approach. “Today’s walk coincides with the United Nations 2025 World Drug Day and reflects our strong collaboration with NDLEA.

“Since its launch in 2019, ASAP has reached more than 91 million Nigerians. “In 2024 alone, the programme engaged 27,000 students and 450 teachers across 55 secondary schools in 12 states, providing counselling through the NDLEA 247 psychosocial health desk.

“This year, we aim to train 86,000 students and 1,500 teachers in 12 additional states, organise more advocacy walks in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, and hold stakeholder conferences in Abuja and Lagos,” she said.

