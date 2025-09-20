MTN, MTV Base Seek Joint Efforts To Protect Children Online

Policymakers, business- es, and civil society have a critical joint role to play in protecting young people from online harm and fostering a safe digital environment.

This was the key mes- sage from MTN Group and Africa’s #1 youth and pop culture brand, MTV Base, at an event to mark the conclusion of their Room of Safety initiative.

Africa’s Room of Safety, which was held at MTN Group’s headquarters during the week, brought together youth leaders, influencers, policymakers and partners to advance the urgent cause of online safety and foster cross-sec- tor collaboration. Room of Safety is an engaging 10-part series on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and across MTN social platforms.

Through youth-driven narratives, it aims to spark meaningful dialogue, raise awareness, and empower young people with the es- sential tools to confidently and safely navigate the dig- ital world. The final episode airs on Sunday, September 21.

The highlight of the event was a thought-pro- voking discussion with representatives from the African Union, GSMA mobile industry body, UNICEF, MTN, Vodacom, Meta, and Google. Moderated by Para- mount Culture Squad member, Leddi G, and it focused on actionable strategies and next steps to transform Africa’s online safety landscape.

African Union Commis- sioner for Infrastructure and Energy HE Ms Lerato Mataboge said: “Africa is at the forefront of a digital transformation unlike any other. “For us at the African Union, child online protec- tion is not optional; it is a duty.

“That is why the Afri- can Union has adopted the Child Online Safety and Empowerment Strategy. “This strategy is our continental shield. It re- flects our African realities, it is rooted in our values, and it is anchored in our aspirations. “As Africa’s leading digital operator, MTN con- nects hundreds of millions of people every single day