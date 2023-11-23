MTN MoMo Partners NASME, Supports SMEs With N40m Grant

The digital payment subsidiary of MTN, MoMo Payment Service Bank has announced a N40 million grant for startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria. The company unveiled the grants at the MTN MoMo and NASME Symposium and Exhibition organised in Lagos by MoMo in partnership with the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME).

Speaking at the two-day symposium, the Chief Commercial Officer, MoMo, Elsa Muzzolini, said the grant was earmarked for the SMEs to expand their businesses. She explained that each of the SMEs has to open a merchant ID on the MoMo platform aside from their MoMo wallets to qualify and benefit from the grant, saying an SME can get up to N1 million. Muzzolini noted that collaboration with NASME was a strategy to engage the SMEs and address their specific challenges and requirements.

“We really want to listen to you on your needs and what you want MoMo and MTN to do to help you in your business on a daily basis. “Whatever you want MoMo to do for you, my team will collate all your submissions and make sure we integrate them because we believe in collaboration to serve the needs of our customers,” she said.

Commenting on the programme, the National President, NASME, Dr. Abdulrasheed Yerima, said familiarising the NASME community with the MTN MoMo wallet and MTN product would play a significant role in supporting the growth and development of SMEs in Nigeria. According to Yerima, who was represented by his Vice, Mr. Solomon Aderoju, providing NASME members with the tools and resources they need to succeed, MTN has helped to create a more inclusive and prosperous economy for all Nigerians.

“As the president of NASME, I’m honored to be part of this collaborative effort between MTN MoMo and NASME that symbolizes a commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and connectivity within our vibrant small and medium-sized enterprise community.”