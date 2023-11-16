MTN Momo Hackathon: Why We Created Financial Solutions

The winners of MTN MoMo Hackathon 2023 have said they invented new financial solutions to make transactions effortlessly and bridge the financial inclusion gap, especially in rural areas. The MoMo Hackathon 2023 was a stage set for innovation, collaboration, and financial brilliance as developers, innovators, and entrepreneurs across Nigeria converged to showcase their skills, creativity, and determination to create innovative applications using MTN’s Mobile Money (MoMo) APIs.

After intense competition, the spotlight shone on the winners, and they answered the $10,000 question: How did they create financial magic? Speaking, Oluwapelumi Yu- suf, who emerged as the over- all winner with a cash prize of $5,000 said he invented Rova Pay, an innovative method allowing users to conduct transactions effortlessly, anytime and anywhere, using automated USSD. The technology, according to him, eliminates the necessity for internet access and manual code dialing, offering enhanced convenience to customers.

Yusuf expressed that Rova Pay extends financial services to marginalised communities facing internet accessibility challenges. He said he aimed to ensure that individuals without internet connectivity could benefit from digital financial services. Yusuf demonstrated how, with MoMo’s advanced APIs (V2.1 – Notification, KYC, Auth. and V2.2 – Channel as a service), one could create a mobile application that redefined financial transactions and user experiences. The second runners-up, Marvis Igbokwe and Favour Ajie Divine, also made their mark, receiving $3,000 for inventing MoMo Cash.

Inspired by the need to create a system that awards both consumers and producers, MoMo cash, according to them, is a solution that rewards consumers who perform MoMo tasks with MoMo coins that they can leverage to pay bills or run other transactions. Also, Isaac Odinaka Frank- lin whose solution, Clinique Plus Pay, won third place with a cash prize of $2,000, said the platform was designed specifically for healthcare institutions.