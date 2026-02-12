MTN, MoC Sign Landmark Three-Year Deal For MTN CHAMPS

Africa’s largest mobile network operator, MTN, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Nigeria’s grassroots athletics ecosystem by signing a landmark three-year extension with Making of Champions (MoC) for the continued sponsorship of MTN CHAMPS through the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

The historic partnership was announced at a press conference on February 11 at the MTN Plaza, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The multi-year agreement confirms that MTN CHAMPS Seasons 4, 5 and 6 are now secured through 2028,, providing athletes nationwide, across all age groups from Cadet and Youth to Junior and Senior, with a structured three-year runway to support long-term preparation toward the 2028 Olympic Games, the 2026 and 2028 World U20 Championships, and other continental and global competitions.

According to the organisers, Season 4 of MTN CHAMPS will be staged across three centres: Calabar for the MTN CHAMPS Athletics Classics between March 5 and 7, while the Continental Relays will take place in Jos from March 26 to 28.

The Grand Final will take place in Ibadan from April 15 to 18, with the organisers, MoC, confirming the possibility that the Calabar and Jos meets will play a key role in Nigeria’s preparation ahead of the 2026 World Relays.

MoC also unveiled 10 new athletes into the MoC Athletics Academy following their standout performances at MTN CHAMPS Season 3.

Speaking during the unveiling, the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer (CRCO), MTN Nigeria, Obiageli Ugboma, reaffirmed the techco’s commitment to youth empowerment.

“MTN CHAMPS Season 4 reflects our commitment to discovering and nurturing the next generation of Nigerian sports stars,” she said.

“We are breaking barriers and bringing the opportunity closer to home for thousands of aspiring champions. At MTN, we are proud to play a role in shaping the future of Nigerian athletics because investing in young talent today secures the victories of tomorrow.”

The MoC Founder and CEO, Bambo Akani, described the renewal with MTN as transformational.

He added: “This is an absolutely monumental and historic move by MTN. Never in the history of Nigeria have athletes across all age groups had such certainty of a multi-year runway to prepare for international, continental and national competitions all the way to the Olympic Games.

“A three-year runway allows athletes, coaches and institutions to plan properly for Olympic and World U20 cycles. We are about to witness a complete transformation of athletics in Nigeria, and I look forward to seeing the impact that MTN CHAMPS will have on Nigeria’s Olympic team in 2028.

“This is a rallying call for brands across the country to join MTN and partners such as Beacon Power Services in our mission to make champions for Nigeria at the LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games and beyond.”