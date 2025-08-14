MTN MIP: ATCIS Tasks Other Telcos On Capacity Building Programme For Journalists

The Association of Telephone, Cable TV, and Internet Subscribers (ATCIS) has called on other telecommunications companies in Nigeria to emulate MTN Nigeria’s Media Innovation Programme (MIP), a capacitybuilding initiative designed to empower journalists with digital skills and industry knowledge.

The appeal was made as the Association commended MTN for its commitment to fostering media excellence and bridging the gap between journalism and technology. Launched in 2022, the MTN MIP is a six-month fellowship that provides media practitioners with training on emerging trends in telecommunications, media business, innovation, digital journalism, and multimedia storytelling.

The programme, executed in partnership with the School of Media and Communications at Pan-Atlantic University, has so far graduated three cohorts of media practitioners and content creators, equipping them with tools to improve their reporting in the fast-evolving tech sector.

Speaking with New Telegraph, ATCIS National President, Hon. Sina Bilesanmi, described the initiative as a “game-changer” for the media industry, stressing that similar efforts by other telecom operators would enhance the quality of technology reporting and promote accurate information dissemination, while also enhancing media business in Nigeria.

Bilesanmi noted that with the rapid digital transformation across industries, journalists must stay ahead of technological advancements to effectively inform the public. “MTN has set a commendable example by investing in media capacity development. We urge other industry players to follow suit, as an informed press is crucial for sectoral growth and consumer awareness,” he said.

The call was supported by media professionals who highlighted the programme’s impact on their careers, citing improved storytelling techniques and deeper insights into telecoms operations. MTN Nigeria’s Corporate Services Executive, Tobechukwu Okigbo, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to supporting the media, stating that the MIP aligns with MTN’s broader commitment to digital inclusion and empowerment.

“We believe that a well-trained media is essential for national development, and we are proud to contribute to upskilling journalists in Nigeria,” Okigbo said. As the telecoms industry continues to evolve, stakeholders hope that more operators will adopt similar initiatives to strengthen media professionalism and foster collaborative growth in Nigeria’s digital economy.