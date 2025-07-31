MTN Marketing Head Highlights 5G’s Potential To Reshape Media, Digital Growth

The Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, Onyinye IkennaEmeka, has described 5G technology as a transformative force capable of revolutionising media, entertainment, and Nigeria’s digital economy.

Speaking during an interactive session with fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP-4) in Lagos, Ikenna-Emeka highlighted how 5G, combined with the Internet of Things (IoT), is unlocking new opportunities for innovation, storytelling, and immersive content creation.

“5G is not just a technology; it is an enabler of experiences. It facilitates real-time, high-definition content production and streaming, as well as scalable augmented and virtual reality experiences.

These tools will define the next generation of journalism and storytelling,” she explained.

Emphasising MTN’s pioneering role in launching 5G in Nigeria in 2022, she noted that content creators and entertainment professionals have become some of the technology’s most active users.

“The demand for high bandwidth and ultra-low latency solutions in media and entertainment has made 5G indispensable for creators aiming to deliver seamless, interactive experiences,” she said.

However, Ikenna-Emeka stressed that the success of 5G hinges not only on infrastructure but also on user education and adoption.

She underscored the media’s role in shaping public perception, particularly as misinformation has often overshadowed discussions about 5G.

“As an organisation, we recognise that we cannot do this alone. Collaboration with storytellers like you, the media, is essential to demystify 5G and demonstrate its value to Nigerians,” she told the MIP Fellows.

“The media is crucial in helping audiences look beyond basic connectivity and understand how 5G drives innovation across sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and entertainment,” she added.

Reflecting on the challenges of 5G deployment, Ikenna-Emeka acknowledged that cost remains a major barrier.

“The transition from 4G to 5G is transformative, but the equipment required to deliver these experiences comes at a high cost.

This is why telecom operators worldwide are rolling out 5G cautiously and strategically,” she noted.

She encouraged the Fellows to explore how 5G-enabled tools such as cloud-based editing, AI-driven content creation, and real-time reporting from remote locations—could enhance their work.