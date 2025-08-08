MTN Launches Seventh Edition Of mPulse Spelling Bee

…reiterates commitment to pre-teens and youth literacy

MTN Nigeria has announced the commencement of the seventh edition of its mPulse Spelling Bee, a national competition that has grown into one of the most impactful youth literacy initiatives in the country.

With a new structure that emphasises nationwide inclusion and physical regional competitions, this year’s edition will engage thousands of students and amplify the brilliance of young Nigerians across all six geopolitical zones.

Kicking off with a practice stage on July 28, 2025, the competition is open to Nigerian students aged 9 to 15 in primary and secondary schools.

For the first time, regional competitions will be held physically in three cities: Ibadan for participants in the South-West, Enugu for participants in the South-East and South-South, and Abuja for participants in the North-Central, North-East, and North-West.

This new structure reflects MTN’s commitment to giving every child, regardless of region, the opportunity to learn, compete, and shine.

The Spelling Bee competition unfolds in five progressive stages: Practice Stage, Round 1 (Entry Phase), Round 2 (Regional Qualification), Round 3 (Physical Regional Competitions), and the Grand Finale.

From the first round, the top 3,000students (500 per zone) will qualify for regional rounds, and the best 20spellers from across Nigeria will proceed to the Grand Finale in Lagos.

Seven top finalists, each from the regional competitions in Ibadan and Enugu, and six top finalists from the competition in Abuja, will make up the Top 20 finalists for the Grand Finale in Lagos.

The total prize pool for this year’s edition is over ₦40 million, with rewards spread across students, schools, and teachers. The overall winner will be crowned MTN CEO for a Day, receive a ₦5million educational grant, and be named mPulse Face of the Year. The winner will also receive a brand-new laptop and smartphone.

Their teacher will receive₦500,000, while the winner’s school will be awarded 10 laptops, 10 MTN 5G routers, and a ₦10 million flagship project.

“The MTN mPulse Spelling Bee isn’t just a competition; it’s a platform for young Nigerians to access recognition, leadership opportunities, and academic support.

We are proud to be empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders,” said Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria.

Last year’s winner, Ikenna Ikechukwu, described his journey to the top as one that required determination and sacrifice.

“Preparing for the competition meant sleepless nights. There were so many words to learn, and while it’s impossible to know them all,I aimed to master at least 60 to 70%.

This platform doesn’t just reward winners; it gives you the confidence to aim higher and believe in your abilities. A special thanks to MTN for this amazing initiative that helps students learn, play, and shine,” he shared.

Now in its seventh year, the mPulse Spelling Bee continues to serve as a bridge between education and opportunity, empowering young minds to grow beyond the classroom.

With thousands of students set to participate, this edition hopes to spark conversations, spotlight regional talent, and showcase the power of words in shaping Nigeria’s future.