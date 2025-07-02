MTN Invests $240m To Build Nigeria’s Data Centre

MTN, a leading technology firm, is investing over $240 million to construct Nigeria’s largest data centre in Ikeja. Named after the late CEO Sifiso Dabengwa, the 9MW facility will be developed in two phases, with Phase One—a 4.5MW Tier 3 data centre—set to be launched today, July 1, 2025, at a cost of $120 million, including cloud infrastructure.

MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Dr. Karl Toriola, described the facility as the country’s biggest pre-fabricated modular data centre, featuring 96 containerised units and a 1,500-rack capacity. The three-floor structure is fully modular in power and cooling, designed to transform Nigeria’s tech ecosystem with pay-as-you-use services priced in naira.

“This launch positions MTN at the forefront of Nigeria’s digital evolution, ready to support AI advancements and expand data capacity.

It will also enhance data sovereignty, keeping local data secure within Nigeria and aligning with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission’s (NDPC) policies,” Toriola said.

The data centre is expected to lower operational costs for businesses by offering locally hosted, cost-effective solutions in naira. Lynda SaintNwafor, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, disclosed that Phase One’s infrastructure cost $100 million, with an additional $20 million for cloud services.

“The facility will reduce latency, improve customer experience, and provide a self-orchestration platform for global cloud access,” she noted, adding that MTN Cloud will offer more accessible services than hyperscalers like Google, AWS, and Microsoft Azure.

Ifeanyi Otudor, Senior Consultant at MTN Enterprise Solutions, highlighted the centre’s ability to handle high-demand sectors, including fintech and e-government. “We’re equipped to meet enterprise co-location needs, with robust power backups, including 2.5MB and 3.15MB transformers and standby generators,” he said.