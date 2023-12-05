MTN Has Answered Athletes’ Prayers With MTN Champ – MoC Founder

The founder of the Making of Champions, the organisers of the MTN CHAMPS athletics competition, Bambo Akani, has said the coming of the foremost telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, into Nigerian athletics through the competition has answered the prayers of athletes in Nigeria.

Recounting MoC’s sojourn within the Nigerian athletics landscape in the past decade, Akani revealed the circumstances that led to the birth of MTN CHAMPS. “This has been a journey that started about 10 years ago for Making of Champions when we saw that there was a gap in Nigeria and we needed something to fill that gap,” he said.

“What’s interesting is that we went to Jamaica in 2013 (during their CHAMPS) and filmed a documentary on Nigeria’s history at the Olympics, and what we saw there convinced us that this needed to happen in Nigeria.

“These athletes here have been on a journey for the last two months, and we have been on this journey for 10 years, and now MTN has answered the prayers of all athletes in Nigeria by showing that athletics has value in Nigeria.”