MTN Hails Eagles’ Brilliant Semi-Final Performance

MTN Nigeria, the official and exclusive communications partner to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has commended the Super Eagles on their stunning triumph over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the semi-final showdown of the ongoing AFCON tournament. In a display of sheer skill and grit, the Super Eagles showcased their unwavering determination at the Stade de la Paix Stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast on Wednesday evening.

Ultimately decided via penalty shoot-out, Nigeria secured a well-deserved spot in the tournament’s *nal, edging closer to the possibility of clinching a historic fourth trophy.

“We are elated to witness the exceptional performance of our national team, the Super Eagles, as they soar towards victory,” said Karl Toriola, CEO, of MTN Nigeria.

“Their resilience and dedication on the *eld embody the spirit of our nation, and we stand proud to be on this exhilarating journey alongside them.

With over 200 million passionate fans rallying behind our team, we are united in our support and commitment to cheering them on.

“In a similar vein, Toriola also commended the Bafana Bafana team for putting up a good *ght, and taking their loss in good faith, conscious of the spirit of brotherhood that binds all Africans.

“They played very well too, and it could easily have gone the other way. For that, they deserve our respect, and we salute their diligence,” he said. As anticipation builds for the tournament’s climax, the Super Eagles will face o: against Ivory Coast, the host nation, in what promises to be an electrifying *nal on February 11th.

The highly anticipated match will take place at the prestigious Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, where football enthusiasts worldwide will witness the culmination of intense competition and sporting excellence.

MTN Nigeria rearms its dedication to fostering growth and development in Nigeria’s football landscape, continuously investing in the development of the sport, nurturing young talent, and promoting grassroots initiatives to ensure a thriving football ecosystem while recognising the integral role of sports in uniting communities and fostering national pride.

MTN Nigeria extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Super Eagles and wishes them continued success as they strive for glory in the upcoming final.