MTN Group Unveils Strategic Leadership Changes, Expands Toriola’s Role As VP Francophone Africa

MTN Group Restructures Executive Leadership: Karl Toriola Takes on Additional Role as Vice President, Francophone Africa MTN Group has announced a restructuring of its executive leadership team, aimed at strengthening the execution of its Ambition2025 strategy and positioning the company for long-term growth across its key markets.

Central to this development is the expanded role of Dr. Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, who will now also serve as Vice President for Francophone Africa, effective 1 November 2025. This dual responsibility places Karl at the forefront of MTN’s strategic push to deepen market share and accelerate digital inclusion in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Congo Brazzaville, while continuing to lead Nigeria’s largest telecommunications operator.

Karl’s appointment is a clear signal of MTN Group’s confidence in Nigerian leadership and talent, and a recognition of the pivotal role Nigeria plays in the Group’s Overall success. Under his leadership, MTN Nigeria has consistently delivered strong financial performance, operational excellence, and innovation, culminating in its recent milestone as the first telecommunications company to reach ₦10trillion in market capitalization.

His expanded role reflects not only his deep understanding of the region, having previously served as Vice President for West and Central Africa from 2015 to 2021, but also his ability to drive growth and transformation across diverse markets. “These leadership changes illustrate the depth of talent and experience we have across the Group,” said MTN Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita.

“The changes will support the accelerated execution of our strategy beyond 2025 as well as greater value creation for stakeholders over the medium term,” he added. The restructuring comes as MTN Group reaffirms the relevance of its Ambition 2025 strategy, streamlining its focus on unlocking value through three principal platforms: Connectivity, Fintech, and Digital Infrastructure.

These platforms are designed to harness the structural growth opportunities presented by increasing data adoption, financial inclusion, and the exponential rise in digital workloads across Africa. Within Connectivity, MTN is intensifying efforts to win the home broadband market and simplify its digital offerings. In Fintech, the Group is scaling its financial services into digital-first platform, while Digital Infrastructure investments are being ramped up to support fibre expansion, data centre growth, and AIdriven efficiencies.