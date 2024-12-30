MTN Group Reshuffles CEOs, CTO

Share

MTN Group has changed its key leadership in major markets in a move to strengthen succession planning, improve operational execution in 2025.

In a statement by the company, Mitwa Ng’ambi, currently the chief executive officer of MTN Cameroon will become the chief executive officer of MTN Côte d’Ivoire effective March 1, 2025, succeeding Djibril Ouattara, who is taking early retirement.

The company expressed gratitude for Ouattara’s significant contributions, thanking Djibril for his significant contributions to MTN, including his leadership of MTN CongoBrazzaville.

To ensure a seamless transition, Ouattara will support Ng’ambi during the handover period, the operator said. Ng’ambi, who has over 15 years of telecom experience, previously served as CEO of MTN Rwanda.

During her tenure, she led the successful licence renewal and listing of the company on the Rwanda Stock Exchange. Mitwa’s experience and track record would add impetus to the growth and turn – around of MTN Côte d’Ivoire.

Also, Wanda Matandela, currently the Chief Commercial Operations Officer at MTN South Africa, has been appointed as the new CEO of MTN Cameroon, also effective March 1, 2025.

Matandela joined MTN in 2018 and played a key role in turning around the enterprise business.

The company said that Wanda’s strong commercial and stakeholder management experience would be invaluable as he builds on the high impact and energy created under Mitwa’s leadership.

In another strategic shift, Mazen Mroue, MTN Group’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, will take on the additional role of CEO of Digital Infrastructure (Infraco) starting January 1, 2025.

This new role will encompass Bayobab’s mobility and fibre businesses, as well as executing MTN’s data centre strategy.

MTN Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita expressed confidence in the company’s internal leadership pipeline, saying that the appointments reflect the strength of our internal talent and reinforce our commitment to delivering on our digital and financial inclusion goals.

