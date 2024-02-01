MTN-Glo: We’re Complying With Regulatory Advice –Toriola

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, has said the telco is complying with regulatory advice to resolve the issue of the interconnect debt between MTN and Globacom. He said: “Suffice it to say that we have between the NCC and the CBN, the most developed regulatory bodies who arbitrate on such matters, and whatever we do in that dispute or that discourse will be in line with what the NCC dictates.

“The NCC is very competent in addressing such issues; they’ve come out with authorization for disconnection and that has been put on hold to allow addressing these issues. But what I can sayis that MTN will always act in the most professional, most compliant manner, and we will not do anything that hasn’t been authorised by our licensing conditions or the regulator.”

Recall that the NCC had on January 8, 2024, published a pre- disconnection notice informing subscribers of the approval granted MTN Nigeria Communications Plc to commence the phased disconnection of Globacom Limited with effect from January 18, 2024, due to a long- standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties. While probing further into industry dynamics and the origin of the company, he reiterated that the ICT company is solely Nigerian.