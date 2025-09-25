MTN Foundation To Empower 6,000 Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs With N300m

The MTN Foundation has officially opened applications for the seventh phase of its ICT and Business Skills Training initiative, targeting 6,000 young entrepreneurs across seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The programme is designed to upskill and empower microbusiness owners aged 18 to 35, fostering digital transformation and sustainable business growth.

The selected states for this phase are Bauchi, Bayelsa, Enugu, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto, and Taraba, alongside Abuja. Executive Director of the MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, emphasised the programme’s role in nation-building. She said: “We believe in the power of Nigeria’s youth to lead innovation and transformation.

Through this programme, we are providing access to the right tools, skills and resources to help young entrepreneurs succeed and make an impact in their communities.” The application window will be open for four weeks. Successful applicants will undergo a blended four-week training programme, combining self-paced and instructorled sessions, followed by masterclasses with industry experts.

A significant highlight of the initiative is the post-training support, where the top 600 performers will receive equipment grants. The total value of these grants is estimated at up to N300 million, aimed at helping them scale their ventures.

Since its launch in 2018, the initiative has trained 9,384 entrepreneurs across 22 states, with 500 previous beneficiaries receiving equipment grants to bolster their businesses. Interested and eligible micro-business owners are encouraged to apply through the MTN Foundation’s official channels before the application deadline.