MTN Foundation Opens Applications For N90m ICT, Business Skills Training For Young Entrepreneurs

Young Nigerian entrepreneurs have a golden opportunity to boost their businesses as the MTN Foundation launches Phase 6 of its ICT and Business Skills Training programme, offering equipment grants worth N90 million.

According to the Foundation, applications have been open for the initiative, which targets small business owners aged 18 to 35 in Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Kebbi, Niger, and Yobe States.

“The five-week online training, delivered in partnership with tech giants Microsoft and Meta, will equip participants with cutting-edge digital skills to enhance their businesses.

“Microsoft will provide training on Entrepreneurship in the Digital Age, ICT for Business Success, and Generative AI, while Meta will teach strategies to build brands and grow businesses online through its Meta Boost for Small Business programme.”

Since its inception in 2018, the MTN Foundation’s initiative has trained 4,036 young entrepreneurs across 16 States, including Lagos, Rivers, and Kano, in collaboration with partners such as Oracle, Google, IBM, and Cisco.

This year, 3,000 youths will benefit from the programme, with the top 300 participants receiving equipment grants totalling N90 million.

Additionally, all trainees will receive data support to ensure seamless participation throughout the course.

To qualify, applicants must be Nigerian citizens between 18 and 35 years old, own a small business operational for no more than two years, and be based in one of the six listed states.

The programme underscores MTN’s commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs with the digital tools needed to thrive in today’s competitive market.

Interested candidates are, therefore, encouraged to apply and take advantage of the transformative opportunity to scale their businesses with world-class training and financial support.