MTN Foundation, MUSON Call For Application For 2025/2026 Music Scholars Programme

The MTN Foundation, in partnership with the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), has announced the commencement of applications for the 2025/2026 MTN MUSON Music Scholars Programme. Initiative reaffirmed MTN Foundation’s commitment to nurturing young Nigerian musical talent and contributing to the growth of the arts and culture sector in Nigeria.

The MTN MUSON Music Scholars Programme is a fully funded scholarship that offers comprehensive music training at the prestigious MUSON School of Music in Lagos. The scholarship covers tuition, books and transportation, ensuring that aspiring musicians have the support they need to hone their skills and pursue their passion. Since its inception, the programme has empowered numerous young Nigerians, enriching their lives and contributing significantly to the vibrant Nigerian music scene.

Graduates have gone on to achieve success across various areas of the music industry, both locally and internationally. “We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with MUSON and the profound impact this scholarship programme has had on the lives of young Nigerians,” said Odunayo Sanya, Executive Director, MTN Foundation. “At MTN, we believe in the power of youth and the transformative potential of education.

This programme is a demonstration of our dedication to fostering talent and building a sustainable future for the creative arts in Nigeria.” Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply for the programme, which offers a rigorous curriculum designed to develop well-rounded musicians.

The application deadline for the 2025/2026 academic year is August 25, 2025. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for auditions and interviews at the MUSON Centre in Lagos. The programme is open to talented young Nigerians who wish to improve their musical skills. Applicants must meet the following minimum academic qualifications: A Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) or General Certificate of Education (GCE) with at least credits in five (5) subjects including English Language.

A higher pass certificate of music (Practical and Theory) from a recognized examination body such as MUSON, ABRSM or Trinity. According to the Foundation, applicants who possess practical or theory certificates may also satisfy the GCE (O/L) or SSCE requirements, these include Grade five (5) or higher pass certificate of The MUSON School of Music or any other music examining body recognised by the MUSON School, and Grade five (5) or higher pass certificate of the MUSON School of Music or any other music examining body recognized by the MUSON School. “Applicants who do not meet the theory requirement but demonstrate outstanding practical ability may be considered. Such students must undertake a remedial theory course and pass the required examination within their first year.”