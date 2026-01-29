MTN Foundation Kicks Off ICT Business Skills Training For Young Nigerians

In a significant boost to Nigeria’s digital economy ambitions, 6,000 microbusiness owners have begun a transformative virtual training programme, swapping paper ledgers for digital tools to fuel growth.

The initiative, launched this Monday by the MTN Foundation, marks the seventh phase of a national drive to modernise the country’s vital SME sector. The programme, according to the Foundation, directly supports the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and SME Development agenda.

It is specifically designed to move aspiring entrepreneurs from outdated, paper-based operations to simple digital solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency. “The message is plain: hope is good, but action and systems make growth happen,” stated business analyst, Babajide Jolaolu-Kehinde, who led the inaugural session.

He guided participants through the SWOT framework, assessing Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats, to help them prioritise improvements. Jolaolu-Kehinde emphasised critical digital shifts as he explained: “Keeping records digitally, adopting online payment options, and tracking customer data enable measurable growth.

These practices align with broader government efforts to formalise and scale SMEs across Nigeria.” The session, moderated by Temiloluwa Oyekanmi, MTN Foundation’s programme and partnerships lead, featured practical demonstrations.

Trainers showed how traders using handwritten records successfully expanded by adopting tools like WhatsApp, online marketplaces, and basic spreadsheets. Real-world examples in cluded switching from cash to mobile transfers and using digital order channels to reach customers beyond immediate localities.

A key discussion point was the severe limitation of manual operations. Trainers noted that “paper-based records restrict visibility into sales performance and customer behaviour,” while digital tools provide real-time data, reduce errors, and unlock access to wider markets.

Following the onboarding, participants were urged to commit to at least one digital improvement. Organisers confirmed plans for follow-up workshops and mentorship to ensure sustained growth and support Nigeria’s long-term economic development goals. The training programme is ongoing and is expected to continue for another four weeks.