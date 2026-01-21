MTN Foundation Kicks Off ICT Business Skills Training For Over 2,000 Young Nigerians

In line with the Federal Government’s National Digital Economy and SME Development agenda, MTN Foundation said it has commenced the seventh phase of its ICT business skills onboarding for more than 2,000 entrepreneurs drawn largely from Nigeria’s growing small and medium-scale enterprise (SME) sector.

The first week of the virtual training programme ran from Monday, January 5, 2026, to Friday, January 9, 2025.

The programme is designed to help small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs move from paper-based ways of working to simple digital tools that improve productivity and efficiency.

The session was presented by Babajide Jolaolu-Kehinde, a business analyst and moderated by Temiloluwa Oyekanmi, programme and partnerships lead.

Jolaolu-Kehinde introduced the SWOT framework – Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats – to help participants assess their businesses and prioritise areas for improvement.

He emphasised the importance of keeping records digitally, adopting online payment options and tracking customer data to enable measurable growth, noting that these practices align with broader government efforts to formalise and scale SMEs across Nigeria.

Trainers demonstrated how traders who previously relied on handwritten records expanded their customer base by adopting digital tools such as WhatsApp, online marketplaces and basic spreadsheets.

Other examples included accepting mobile transfers instead of cash and using digital order channels to reach customers beyond their immediate locations.

A key focus of the discussion was the limitation of manual operations, with trainers noting that paper-based records restrict visibility into sales performance and customer behaviour.

Digital tools, they explained, provide real-time data, reduce errors and open access to wider markets beyond local communities.

At the end of the onboarding, participants were encouraged to adopt at least one digital improvement, while organisers confirmed plans for follow-up workshops and mentorship to support sustained SME growth and contribute to Nigeria’s long-term economic development goals.

The training is expected to continue for another 4 weeks.