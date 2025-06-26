MTN Foundation Invests Over N32bn In Community Projects To Empower Nigerians

Share

The MTN Foundation has announced a cumulative investment of over N32 billion in community social investment (CSI) initiatives aimed at empowering Nigerians.

Disclosing this during an engagement with MTN MIP Cohort 4 fellows in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, Executive Director, MTN Nigeria Foundation, Mrs. Odunayo Sanya, stated that the interventions have reached 3,500 communities across 570 local government areas in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She explained that for the past two decades, the Foundation has been funded solely by MTN Nigeria, receiving up to 1% of the company’s annual profit after tax.

According to her, these investments have directly and indirectly impacted millions of Nigerians, with about 33 million beneficiaries directly and an additional 92 million reached through advocacy programmes.

“Our initiatives align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Nigeria’s national priorities, focusing on capacity building, health, economic empowerment, and youth development,” she said.

Highlighting key achievements, Sanya noted that the Foundation has awarded approximately 14,700 scholarships to undergraduates, particularly in STEM fields, over the past 17 years.

“When you look at all our spend, you have about 30 per cebt going to help, But that 30 pe cent has created about 60 per cent of our impact.

And so that tells you that health and education for a long time to come will be areas that people generally across the world, even when you benchmark because we do benchmark ourselves with developed in the Foundation in the developed as we call them.

“Education and health account for about 30 per cent of our spending but generate 60 per cent of our impact, reflecting global trends in development priorities,” she added.

Beyond scholarships, the Foundation also runs skills development programmes, including business training, entrepreneurship initiatives, and tech skills courses through the MTN Digital Skills Academy in partnership with Coursera.

“We work with a lot of data, so there are things we don’t just come up and design. So there’s data around unemployment that we work with that data. We say, what can we do?

Because one of our focus areas, capacity building and economic empowerment go hand in hand, so this programme is targeting states in Nigeria with high unemployment or underemployment rates because it’s two parts that we have.

It’s either you take a career or you go into entrepreneurship, you try to create wealth. But what we’ve realised is that we need more people creating wealth, being able to employ people than more people looking for a job in an office, because those offices are full.

