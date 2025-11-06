MTN Foundation Hosts Scholars At Scholarship Awards, Inducts Alumni

Reinforcing its longstanding support for academic excellence in Nigeria, the MTN Foundation recently hosted the 2025 Scholarship Awards and Alumni Induction ceremonies in Lagos and Enugu.

The annual Scholarship programme, under the Foundation’s Youth Development portfolio, recognises and rewards high-performing students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines, as well as blind students in public tertiary institutions across Nigeria, and also includes support for the top 10 candidates in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) each year.

Each new scholar receives an annual grant of N300,000 until graduation, provided they maintain the required Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). This year’s ceremonies celebrated 368 outstanding scholars, who joined the growing community of exceptional youths supported by the MTN Foundation over the last 15 years, a period during which the Foundation has awarded over 14,000 scholars.

In his keynote address at the Lagos event, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Innovation, Science & Technology, Tubosun Alake, congratulated the awardees and applauded the Foundation’s inclusive model.

He said: “Education remains our most powerful tool for transformation. The MTN Foundation Scholarship and Alumni Induction shine as a beacon of hope at a time when learning is one of the surest paths to national progress.

By investing in human potential, the Foundation has lifted burdens, inspired diligence, and empowered thousands of students across Nigeria. “At the Lagos State Government, education sits at the heart of our development agenda, from digital learning and skills training to innovation that creates jobs.

The MTN Foundation’s vision aligns perfectly with ours: building a smarter, more inclusive Lagos where no community is left behind. To the scholars, may your excellence open doors and illuminate the path for others. And to MTN Nigeria and the MTN Foundation, thank you for shaping a brighter, more prosperous future for our nation.”

In Enugu, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Professor Sam Ugwu, who represented the State Governor, Peter Mbah, praised the Foundation for its lasting contributions to youth development. He noted that the initiative aligns with the state’s educational vision of building human capital for sustainable growth.

“Enugu State has been one of the major partners of MTN Nigeria since the incorporation of the company for more than 20 years, and we are glad the Foundation has chosen to contribute to the social economy and social development, which is commendable.

“Among other partnerships and contributions over the years, the strategy to encourage youth through the scholarship scheme is one of the government’s key aims in its education policies. The state government will keep supporting the Foundation in promoting better education and inclusion across the sector,” he said.

Delivering the address on behalf of Dr. Mosun BeloOlusoga, Chairman, MTN Foundation, Pastor Simon Aranonu, Director, MTN Foundation, hailed the class of 2025 for their excellence built on resilience, ambition, and strong character.

He said: “This ceremony recognises far more than grades, it celebrates grit, integrity, and the promise of leadership. As you join our alumni community, stay connected, stay curious, and keep your values at the centre of every decision.”

Also speaking, Executive Director of MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, reaffirmed the Foundation’s focus on empowering youth through access, opportunity, and mentorship.

She noted that the scholarship programme continues to reflect the Foundation’s belief in purpose over profit. “This ceremony represents our belief that education remains the utmost path to transformation.

We are proud to have invested in these scholars, impacting over 5,000 scholars since inception. But beyond numbers, our greatest pride is seeing our scholars evolve into changemakers who continue to inspire others,” she said.