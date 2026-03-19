MTN Foundation Empowers Youths, Awards N300m In Grants

The MTN Foundation has marked a significant milestone in youth development, successfully graduating 5,980 young entrepreneurs from the seventh phase of its ICT and Business Skills Training Programme.

At a closing ceremony held in Abuja, the Foundation not only welcomed these individuals into its growing alumni network but also unveiled equipment grants totalling N300 million for the top 600 performers.

The event, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, brought together a cross-section of government officials, private sector leaders, and development partners to celebrate the intersection of technology and enterprise.

Delivering the keynote address, Vice President Kashim Shettima (GCON) framed the graduation as a strategic investment in the nation’s future rather than a mere administrative exercise. “We do not merely confer certificates today. We celebrate capacity built, confidence strengthened, and futures deliberately designed,” he stated.

The Vice President charged the new graduates to take the helm of Nigeria’s digital transformation, reiterating that youth empowerment and economic diversification are cornerstones of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He highlighted Nigeria’s youth- ful population as a primary national asset, describing digital proficiency as the crucial link between potential and prosperity. A pivotal moment of the ceremony was the announcement of 600 micro-businesses set to receive equipment grants.

This N300 million injection is aimed at accelerating enterprise growth, bolstering operational capacity, and stimulating job creation at the community level.

Echoing this sentiment, former Chairman of the Presiden- tial Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, encouraged the graduates to view themselves as architects of national prosperity.

“Nigeria’s prosperity will be built not merely on large corporations but on millions of small businesses growing steadily, innovatively and robustly across our communities,” he noted. He also outlined ongoing economic reforms designed to sim- plify tax processes and create a more enabling environment for small enterprises.

Representing the leadership of the MTN Foundation, Director, Mallam Surajudeen Yakubu, described the programme as more than an initiative, calling it a growing movement of digitally empowered entrepreneurs.