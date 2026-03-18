MTN Foundation, BoI Inaugurate N1bn Fund For Women

The MTN Foundation and Bank of Industry (BoI) have inaugurated a N1 billion fund to support women entrepreneurs across Nigeria under its Y’ellowpreneur 3.0 programme.

The Chairman of the MTN Foundation, Dr Mosun Olusoga, made the announcement during a news conference yesterday in Lagos. Olusoga said the initiative highlighted the important role of women in economic development.

“We believe the real barometer of Nigeria’s economic health is the determination of women building businesses,” she said. She noted that over 5,700 women had been trained under previous editions, with more than N304 million given to 122 entrepreneurs.

“We are launching a N1 billion fund to support 200 women to grow their businesses. We are looking for innovators and builders,” the foundation’s chairman said.

Also, the Managing Director of BoI, Dr Olasupo Olusi, said the programme marked a strong partnership between the bank and MTN. Olusi, who was represented by the Executive Director, MSME at BoI, Mr Oluwatoyin Edun, said the bank was pleased to deepen its collaboration with the launch of the N1 billion Y’ellowpreneur 3.0 Matching Fund.

He explained that 1,000 women would receive training, while 200 would access loans of up to N5 million each. “We measure success by impact in job creation and economic growth, not just profit,” he said.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of the MTN Foundation, Mrs Odunayo Sanya, said the programme focused on purpose-driven investment. “We are creating a model that looks at profit through people, planet and purpose,” she said. She explained that the initiative combined funding with training and mentorship.

“We know women need both funding and knowledge to grow sustainable businesses,” she said. Sanya added that the foundation aimed at training 30,000 women and supporting 10,000 businesses in five years.

She reaffirmed that applications had opened for interested participants. “We are offering training for 1,000 women and loans for 200. This is an opportunity for women to grow their businesses,” she said.