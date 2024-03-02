MTN Cuts Off 4.2m Customers Not Linked To NIN

Due to the inability to connect the National Identity Numbers (NINs) to Subscriber Identification Module cards, some MTN users in Nigeria are currently without service.

This is in response to multiple alerts from the telecom provider and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCS) advising customers to connect their lines to their NINs.

Following the NCC’s deadline of February 28, over 4.2 million lines were removed from MTN Nigeria’s network, according to the information issued by the telecommunication company on Friday.

According to the telecom’s Earning Report for the fiscal year, it was revealed that on December 31, 2023, was the deadline stipulated by the NCCs.

READ ALSO:

In addition, it stated that 19 million lines on its network were currently undergoing verification, with 4.3 million having completed the process as of February.

MTN noted, “We also had approximately 4.2 million lines disconnected for which the subscribers did not submit their NIN. Several of these lines were low-value subscribers, minimising the revenue impact.

“We are actively engaging the authorities to accelerate the NIN verification process. We have also increased our engagement with the affected customers, providing various channels for verification to minimise service disruption.”