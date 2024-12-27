MTN Customers May Be Affected As NCC Moves To Disconnect Exchange Telecom

Share

Subscribers to the MTN network may experience service hitch as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) warned that the link – Exchange Telecommunications Limited (Exchange) – through which the network operator, maybe disconnected.

According to the agency, the development erupted as Exchange refused to pay interconnect charges.

According to the report, after five days, MTN will cease to transmit voice and data traffic through Exchange Telecommunications Limited (Exchange).

In the notice issued on Friday, and signed by its director of public affairs, Reuben Muoka, NCC explained that the decision, based on the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and 2012 Guidelines, followed Exchange’s failure to provide sufficient justification for non-payment.

The disconnection, the statement further explained, will take effect five days from the notice date, with MTN redirecting traffic through alternative channels.

This measure, it also added, will remain until further notice by the NCC.

The Commission, therefore, advised members of the public to take note of the development, as it may affect telecommunications services.

It said that the disconnection will remain in effect until it determines otherwise.

