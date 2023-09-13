MTN Completes 2.6GHz Spectrum Acquisition Deal

Telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria on Wednesday said it has secured the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the transfer of the 10 MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 2.6 GHz spectrum band from OpenSkys Services.

MTN said the acquired spectrum would also enable it to deliver broadband technologies, aiding the achievement of Nigeria’s broadband objective across the 36 States of the federation, including the FCT.

Speaking further, it said the spectrum would significantly improve its customers’ experience in line with its commitment to deliver excellent service.

According to the company, the additional spectrum will be effective from September 7 and due for renewal on April 16, 2033. and it will also enable MTN Nigeria to enhance its network capacity, deploy network capacity more efficiently, enhance sustainability priorities, and improve customer experience.

Speaking on the impact of the spectrum, MTN said an increase in broadband penetration, especially in developing countries, automatically translates to an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) which underscores the need for constant development and investment in broadband infrastructure such as the 2.6GHz spectrum band.

READ ALSO:

MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola said, “The acquisition of an additional 10 MHz FDD in the 2.6 GHz spectrum band is an important milestone in the execution of our Ambition 2025 strategy.”

“Not only will it help to support the growing demand for data in the country, but it will improve the overall Internet experience in line with our commitment to delivering quality service to our customers,” he said, concluding that the move also aligns with the company’s ongoing support of the federal government’s plan to deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria.

“It is the ideal complement to the 700MHz-800MHz spectrum bands, which can help to provide the most cost-effective nationwide coverage of mobile broadband services across both rural and urban areas,” the statement reads.

“Broadband penetration in Nigeria stood at 47.36 percent as of December 2022. The federal government of Nigeria has a target of 70 percent broadband penetration by 2025.

“MTN Nigeria’s acquisition of the broadband spectrum will enable the ICT giant to provide improved broadband services for its customers, meeting the rapidly growing demand for capacity to deliver mobile broadband services on a widespread, common basis across the country.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Karl Toriola, chief executive officer (CEO), of MTN Nigeria said: “This additional spectrum will enable us to deliver on our promise to our customers to deliver quality service, as we continue to support the federal government’s vision of deepening broadband penetration in the country.”