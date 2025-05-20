MTN Commences MIP-4 For 20 Participants

Share

MTN Nigeria, in partnership with Pan-Atlantic University, yesterday commenced training for the 20 participants including the ICT editor of New Telegraph Newspaper, Abolaji Adebayo, who were selected to participate in the MTN Media Innovation Programme Cohort 4 (MIP-4).

Out of over 3,000 applicants, 20 participants who passed the essay and sailed through the rigorous process were selected for the programme.

The top media practitioners have been selected to participate in this initiative aimed at fostering innovation and excellence in media at the Pan-Atlantic University School of Media Communi – cations.

The School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University faculty reviewed the applications and selected the top candidates who had the most outstanding essays.

The 20 fellows began their classes yesterday at the PanAtlantic University after their welcome dinner at the MTN in Lagos on Sunday.

Speaking about the fellowship, the Dean, School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr Ikechukwu Obiaya, congratulated the participants, urging them to make use of the opportunity to bring innovation to journalism in Nigeria, and strive to drive the much desired innovation in the ecosystem.

Obiaya, who was represented by Prof. Ngozi Opera, said: “It’s really one of the programmes you could say that expresses very much the reality of today’s world that so much has changed technologically.

We are delighted to collaborate with MTN Nigeria in empowering talent through the Media Innovation Programme.

With this fellowship, we aim to cultivate a new generation of media professionals who are equipped to drive innovation and excellence.”

Share