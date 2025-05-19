MTN Commences Media Innovation Programme 

Share

MTN Nigeria, in partnership with Pan-Atlantic University, has commenced training for 20 participants—including the ICT Editor of New Telegraph Newspaper, Abolaji Adebayo—selected for the fourth cohort of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP-4).

Out of more than 3,000 applicants, the 20 participants were selected based on their outstanding essays and successful performance in a rigorous selection process.

These top media practitioners will undergo intensive training aimed at fostering innovation and excellence in media practice at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University.

The faculty at the School of Media and Communication reviewed the applications and shortlisted candidates with the most exceptional submissions.

Classes officially began on Monday, May 19, 2025, following a welcome dinner held on Sunday at the MTN Nigeria headquarters in Lagos.

Speaking during the opening session, the Dean of the School of Media and Communication, Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya—represented by Professor Ngozi Opera—congratulated the fellows and urged them to leverage the opportunity to transform journalism in Nigeria.

He said: “This programme reflects the realities of today’s technologically driven world. We are pleased to collaborate with MTN Nigeria to empower talent through the Media Innovation Programme. Our goal is to nurture a new generation of media professionals equipped to lead innovation and excellence.”

The MTN Media Innovation Programme is a six-week long certificate fellowship, spread over six months, designed to deepen participants’ understanding of the evolving media landscape and the strategic use of technology in impactful storytelling.

Addressing the fellows, Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria, said:

“At MTN Nigeria, we recognise the critical role the media plays in shaping our society. MIP is a testament to our commitment to empowering media professionals and driving innovation in the industry.

“A free and independent press is essential to a thriving society. Through this programme, we aim to equip media practitioners with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in a rapidly evolving media ecosystem and to tell the stories that matter.”

The fully-funded fellowship includes a study trip to the University of Johannesburg, visits to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), innovation hubs, and a tour of the MTN Group headquarters in Sandton, South Africa.

The programme is designed to instill the highest intellectual, ethical, and professional values in its participants.

With the launch of the fourth edition of the Media Innovation Programme, MTN has further demonstrated its dedication to enhancing the Nigerian media landscape and advancing technology reporting in the country.

