Share

Nigeria’s largest telecom operator, MTN, has commenced the implementation of the 50% increase in data tariffs, following the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approval in January 2025.

The price adjustment, which is being rolled out gradually, has significantly impacted data plans and SMS, while call rates remain unchanged for now.

New Telegraph gathered that the process is still ongoing and has not yet been applied to all products.

MTN official who spoke under anonymity said, “Yes, we’ve started updating our price lists. “However, this process is gradual, and we haven’t completed it for all products yet.”

The price adjustments, according to the official, primarily affect various data plans.

For instance, the 1.5GB monthly plan, previously priced at ₦1,000, has been replaced by a 1.8GB plan now costing ₦1,500.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph confirmed that the 15GB weekly plan has increased from ₦2000 to ₦6,000 on the MTN’s app while the 20GB plan now costs ₦7,500, up from ₦5,500.

Larger data bundles have seen even steeper increases.

The 1.5 terabyte 90-day plan has risen from ₦150,000 to ₦240,000, while the 600GB 90-day plan is now priced at ₦120,000, up from ₦75,000, according to the updated list.

The NCC announced the tariff hike on January 20, 2025, citing rising operational costs and the need to ensure the long-term sustainability of the telecommunications sector.

The Commission, through its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, emphasized that the decision aligns with its regulatory mandate under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

However, the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has voiced its opposition to the increase, threatening legal action against the NCC and telecom operators.

NATCOMS argued that the hike should be reversed to a 10% increase rather than the approved 50%.

As the phased rollout continues, many Nigerian subscribers are already feeling the impact of the increased data costs.

Concerns over affordability and accessibility have ignited discussions, with customers calling on regulators to intervene and review the hike.

Share

Please follow and like us: