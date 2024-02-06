MTN Charges S’Eagles Ahead Of Semi-Finals Clash Against S’Africa

Ahead of a crucial outing at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, MTN Nigeria, the official and exclusive communications partner of the Nigerian Football Federation, has sent a note of support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Eagles will play against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana tomorrow in a semi-final match that will be watched by millions around the world.‘’As always, we are solidly behind our boys, and wish them a well-deserved victory,” says MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola.

‘’I am sure I speak for all Nigerians and fans of Nigerian football everywhere when I say we are actively rooting for you, and confident that you will not only emerge victorious over the South African team tomorrow, but you will bring the AFCON cup back home again.

”MTN Nigeria has been a big supporter of Nigerian football for 20 years and counting; partnering with the Nigeria Football Federation and the Nigerian Professional Football League. MTN’s support of the Super Eagles, and all other national teams is part of a long-standing tradition from the highest levels to state and grassroots teams.

In addition to expanding the scope and depth of this support as an official communications partner, the company has invested billions in the development of local football.

“We are building a sustainable legacy of collaboration, growth and development in the football space and remain grateful to the players, coaches, technical teams and supporters club; for bringing exciting experiences and joy to all Nigerians through a game we all love so much.

We want the Eagles to know as they go out to play at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake tomorrow, that MTN is delighted at their performance so far, thrilled about the game we know they’ll play tomorrow, and confident that they will make all Nigerians proud.”