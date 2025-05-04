MTN Champs Train Move To Uyo For Grand Finale

Share

The Grand finale of the third season of MTN CHAMPS is set to be held in Uyo, from May 6 to 9, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Ahead of the much-anticipated event, a list of the Top 40 standout athletes, dubbed Team MVP, has been unveiled, spotlighting some of the brightest young talents from secondary schools across Nigeria.

MTN CHAMPS, an initiative launched by MTN Nigeria in partnership with Making of Champions, provides a nationwide platform for discovering, nurturing, and celebrating the next generation of Olympic hopefuls. Through regional legs in cities like Benin and Lagos, MTN CHAMPS has attracted thousands of young athletes, unearthing future stars and giving them access to elite training, visibility, and community support.

The Grand Final in Uyo will bring together 2,186 athletes from 136 secondary schools and 93 club teams to compete in more than 5,800 entries across multiple events. However, all eyes will be on the 40 elite athletes selected for Team MVP, selected based on their exceptional performances in previous MTN CHAMPS meets in Lagos and Benin.

Speaking ahead of the final, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, emphasised the company’s commitment to youth empowerment through sports.

“MTN Champs is a platform that continues to grow, transform and inspire the future of athletes and athletics in Nigeria,” she said.

“At MTN, we remain committed to supporting the dreams and aspirations of Nigeria, not only through innovative products but involvement in socially impactful initiatives, especially in football and athletics.”

