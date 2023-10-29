Mtn Champs: Sonny Claims Double Gold As Onyeama, Eno, Others Shine In Uyo

Several stars were unearthed on Day 2 of MTN CHAMPS Uyo as the chase for medals intensified, with Miracle Sonny of La Kings International in Rivers State stealing the show with two GOLD medals, first in the Youth Girls’ 400m, and then the 100m less than an hour later.

Sonny was the clear winner in the 400m which she dominated with a Personal Best (PB) of 56.94secs, up- staging favourite Miracle Uwem of Goretti Girls who followed with a PB of 58.61secs, while Patience Joseph of Chosen International took the Bronze.

Ezekiel Eno inspired a 1-2 for Ritman College after snatching the GOLD in 50.25secs ahead of Emmanuel Akpan, while Solomon Josiah of La Kings International settled for Bronze.

In Sonny’s second final of the day, she stormed to the 100m title in 12.74secs to finish ahead of FAANS Angel Eteng (12.95secs) and Edidiong Joseph of Lutheran High who clocked 12.96secs for 3rd.

In the Boys’ U-17 category, Alvin Onyeama of Maryland Prestigious who had the overall fastest time in the heats, stormed to the title in a new PB of 11.36secs. Faith- win Essien of Maryland Secondary and Ndiponke Obot of Etinan Institute took Silver and Bronze respectively.

Ritman College dominated the Boys’ and Girls’ Cadet 100m. Uwakmfon Ekpeyong posted a PB of 11.58secs in the Boys’ race as Eze Chukwuma of F.G.C Ikot-Ekpene and Ndiponke Ekanem followed.