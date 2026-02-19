MTN Champs Season 4: The Olympic Runway Begins

Nigeria’s biggest schools’ athletics competition, MTN CHAMPS, returns for a fourth consecutive year — marking a historic new phase in Nigeria’s sprint and relay development ecosystem.

With MTN confirmed as Title Sponsor through 2028, Season 4 signals the start of a structured three-year runway toward the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

According to the organisers, Season 4 will be staged across three cities of Calabar (March 5–7, 2026), Jos (March 26–28, 2026), with the grand final taking place in Ibadan between April 15 and 18.

With nearly 100 track and field events (94) offered across four age groups, MTN CHAMPS remains the largest athletics competition in Nigeria’s history — catering to athletes from secondary school to elite senior level. Bambo Akani, Founder and CEO of Making of Champions (MoC), said: “MTN CHAMPS Season 4 marks an exciting inflexion point.

The first three seasons were primarily focused on athlete discovery. “The next three seasons now shift deliberately toward structured development — preparing those identified athletes for global competition and ultimately the Olympic Games.