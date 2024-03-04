MTN CHAMPS Season 2: New dates for Ibadan, Kaduna, PH Grand Final

With the first leg of Season 2 of MTN CHAMPS already staged in Asaba, Delta State, from February 17 to 21, the remaining three legs of the School Athletics Championships have now gotten new dates, which run from April to May. The second leg of Season 2 of CHAMPS will now be held in Ibadan, Oyo State, from Friday, April 5 to Monday, April 8, and then proceedings will move to Kaduna from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday 19.

The fourth leg and Grand Final will be held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from Tuesday, April 30 to Friday, May 3. While Season 1 of CHAMPS featured three age groups, the Cadet (U-14), Youth (U-17) and Junior (U20) age categories, Season 2 made a return with some innovations, one of which is the inclusion of the senior category (no age restrictions) to cater to adults who may be in school, university, club, state, national or unattached Athletes, taking the age categories of CHAMPS to 4.

MoC is once again partnering with Nigeria School Sport Federation as the Official Schools’ Partner of MTN CHAMPS, to ensure the widespread access and participation of schools and their students across all 4 host cities of MTN CHAMPS.