MTN ChAMPS: Personal Bests Light Up In Day 1

Share

The atmosphere was electric as the MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays sprinted into action on Day 1, with the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) and University of Lagos (UNILAG) Sports Complexes playing host to thrilling performances and a flurry of Personal Bests (PBs) from athletes across the country.

In what can be described as a spectacular opening day, the 100m and 400m events stole the spotlight, producing record-breaking displays from both seasoned athletes and emerging talents.

Two-time Olympian Emmanuel Ojeli was one of the day’s standout performers, smashing his three-year-old personal record in the 100m semifinals by clocking 10.24 seconds, well ahead of Emmanuel Babalola (10.55s) and Ganiu Hassan (10.63s).

Favour Ashe, fresh off his impressive run at the Niger Delta Sports Festival, stormed to a wind-assisted 10.14s in his heat, outrunning ThankGod Igube (10.23s). Chidera Ezeakor also dominated his semifinal heat with a time of 10.43s, comfortably beating Oriyomi Akala (10.56s).

In the women’s 100m, Iyanu Bada delivered one of the most remarkable performances, lowering her PB to 11.38sin the semis after already shaving two-hundredths off her previous best in the prelims. In the same heat, Janet Adesiyan ran 11.88s, and Favour Odiyeye followed with 11.97s.

The junior categories were no less exciting. John Caleb lit up the track in the junior men’s 100m, clocking 10.38sto top the semifinals after narrowly missing his PB in the heats. Qudus Akintoye (10.59s) and Abdulrahman Jimoh (10.61s) completed the top three fastest times.

In the junior women’s 100m, Team MTN’s Lucy Nwankwo dominated her heat with a new PB of 12.07s, while her teammate Azeezat Muhammed-Raji posted 12.20s, and Ojone Akubo-Adegbe finished with 12.47s.

The 400m events also saw blazing runs. Samson Nathaniel emerged as the fastest overall in the men’s 400m heats, clocking a Season’s Best of 46.20s, followed by Benjamin Magaji with 48.28s.

In the women’s 400m, veteran Olympian Patience Okon George opened her season with a solid 53.19s, while Miracle Donald-Uwem thrilled fans with a lifetime best of 54.59s to win her heat and claim the second-fastest overall time.

With Day 1 wrapped in intense competition and stunning performances, expectations are high for what the rest of the MTN CHAMPS Lagos meet will bring.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

