MTN Champs: Organisers Invite 40 Athletes For Team MVP At Grand Finale

A provisional list announcing MTN CHAMPS’ Team MVP Top 40 athletes has been released ahead of the MTN CHAMPS Season 3 Grand Final, which will be held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, from 6 to 9 May 2025.

10 different states of abode are represented on Team MVP for the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final in Uyo (in terms of where the MVPs school and live), with 12 of the 40 MVPs based in Ogun State, eight each in Delta and Lagos, two each in Edo and Oyo, one each in Bayelsa, Kaduna, Ondo and Rivers States.

Seven of the 30 Secondary Schools represented in Team MVP for the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final in Uyo have more than one Athlete invited for Team MVP, with Anglican Comprehensive in Ogun State leading the way with three Athletes. Six schools each have two Athletes – Delta Secondary & Government Model (Delta), Greensprings and ISL (Lagos), Makun High (Ogun) and Vision High (Anambra) – while a further 23 Schools nationwide have an Athlete each represented on Team MVP for the Grand Final.

Ogun State leads the way with eight Secondary Schools represented on Team MVP for the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final, with Lagos and Delta following with six and five Schools respectively represented. Anambra has three schools while Edo and Oyo have two each, with Bayelsa, Kaduna, Ondo and Rivers all represented by one School of the Team MVP Athletes.

All roads and flights will lead to Uyo for the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final from May 6 to 9, with the 40 Athletes invited set to compete on seven MVP Teams across Cadet, Youth and Junior categories, to test their mettle against the best Athletes in the nation has to offer at the Grand Final, with the Team MVP Athletes set to be unveiled with their new kit at the Press Conference in Uyo on Monday, May 5.

