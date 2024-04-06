MTN CHAMPS: Nigeria to become relay capital of Africa –Akan

Founder of Making of Champion, an athletics club in Nigeria, Bambo Akani, has said the country will soon be the hub of relay in Africa as the maiden Continental Relay is expected to take place in Nigeria. Speaking during a press conference to herald the MTN CHAMPS Season 2 which started in Ibadan on Friday, Akani re-iterated the vast potential Nigeria has to dominate Track and Field globally. While appreciating the sponsors, MTN for keying into the vision to raise future champions for Nigeria, he also commended the leadership of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) for their support in ensuring a successful staging of MTN CHAMPS.

“It has been an 11-year-old journey and we are very grateful for MTN’s support for this initiative,” he said. “Last year, we had about 2000 athletes register for MTN CHAMPS Ibadan and this time around, we’ve had about 2600 registrants. Ibadan is the location that every other location needs to live up to, and this is a testament to Oyo State’s investment in sports, espe- cially by providing two great facilities for us to use. “MTN CHAMPS Ibadan is happening across two locations, and we have been making use of electronic timing devices at both venues; this is the first time this is happening in the history of Nigeria, and we are using this event to launch the concept of the Continental Relays.

“Nigeria is like the nexus of sprint- ing in Africa and have won eight of the 10 relay medals Africa has won at the Olympics. The Continental Relays as an event has come to stay. We are going to make Nigeria the relay capital of Africa.”