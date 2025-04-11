MTN Champs Lagos: Okon-George, Nathaniel Dominate 400m As Ashe, Bada, Win 100m

Share

Day 2 of the MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays in Lagos maintained the high-energy and electrifying performances of the previous day, with numerous medals won across various categories at the Yabatech and Unilag Sports Complexes.

Six-time national women’s 400m champion, Patience Okon-George, cruised to victory in the women’s 400m, extending her dominance from the previous day with a strong Season’s Best (SB) of 52.67secs.

She finished ahead of Team MTN’s Miracle Donald-Uwem (55.10secs) and Pemisire Adepoju Adedoyin (56.29secs). Former national champion Samson Nathaniel claimed victory in the men’s 400m, crossing the line in 46.71secs.

Team MTN’s Benjamin Magaji matched his Personal Best (PB) of 48.04secs to secure 2nd place, while Deji Sholotan finished 3rd in 48.31secs.

As anticipated, Favour Ashe blazed to victory in the men’s 100m, clocking 10.28secs ahead of Chidera Ezeakor (10.38secs) and Thankgod Igube (10.49secs).

Iyanuoluwa Bada secured the women’s title with a marginal windaided time of 11.30secs (+2.6m/s), while Flore-Julie Krakre and Janet Adesiyan finished 2nd and 3rd in 11.86secs and 11.90secs, respectively.

