MTN CHAMPS Grand Final: Top Athletes From Benin, Lagos Receive Awards

The MTN CHAMPS Grand Final reached a thrilling conclusion at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, where the Top 10 Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) were unveiled in a colourful ceremony that celebrated youth athletics and talent discovery across Nigeria.

Held over four days, the prestigious event brought together standout athletes from across the country and featured elite competition in track and field events spanning four age categories.

Among the dignitaries present at the closing ceremony were the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, and top executives from MTN Nigeria, the event’s headline sponsor.

Faith Odumoso dazzled in the Senior Women’s 200m, claiming a sprint double after her earlier victory in the 100m. She clocked a winning time of 24.17s, finishing ahead of Miracle Donald (24.45s, PB) and Jane Onyeneho (24.48s).

In the men’s 200m final, Bayelsa’s Akumodogiyo Shalom George triumphed, with Victor Marcus Williams and Pelumi Emmanuel Adesunloro completing the podium.

In the Junior Women’s category, Faith Chukwuma impressed with a commanding win in the 200m, adding to her 100m Bronze. In the Boys’ division, Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo secured his second title, clocking 21.39s in the 200m to edge Liberty Okon and Goodluck Johnbull.

The Youth Girls’ 200m final featured a clean sweep for Team MVP, with Bernice Onoriode recording a lifetime best of 25.52s to complete her sprint double. The Boys’ event saw Onyemech Peter Onoriode win in 22.74s (PB), followed by Destiny Reuben and Seriki Kehinde Opemipo.

Ebimoboere Christopher continued her dominance in the Cadet Girls’ category, leading a Team MVP 1-2-3 in the 200m with a PB of 26.52s. Abdulaleem Abdulsalam was equally dominant in the Cadet Boys’ race, completing his own double with a 24.96s finish.

Akwa Ibom’s Inimfon Akaso and Edidiong Udotong secured podium finishes in the men’s 800m, while Solomon Josiah of Real Overcomers clinched Silver. Saviour Alexander led the Junior Men’s 800m with a PB of 2:04.31s.

In the field, the Youth Girls’ High Jump ended in a tie at 1.45m between Karo Onisuru and Favour Owivri, while Clergy Edet and Chukwuemeka Alozie claimed the Senior Women’s and Men’s titles, respectively.

Team MVP and Team MTN shared dominance in the 4x100m relays, with MVP prevailing in the Cadet and Youth categories and MTN winning the Junior and Senior races.

The ceremony highlighted the outstanding talents from Uyo, Benin, and Lagos who excelled during the Grand Final. Athletes such as Abdulaleem Abdulsalam (Cadet), Ebimoboere Christopher (Cadet), Bernice Onoriode (Youth), and Muhammed Jimoh (Youth) stood out for their multiple gold medal wins across disciplines.

Each city’s top MVPs were celebrated for their athletic excellence and personal best performances, demonstrating the nationwide reach and impact of the MTN CHAMPS platform in nurturing grassroots talent.

MTN CHAMPS has emerged as Nigeria’s premier athletics talent hunt initiative, with each edition drawing attention from scouts, coaches, and national sports stakeholders. The Grand Final in Uyo reaffirmed the platform’s role in not just developing future stars but also strengthening Nigeria’s athletics pipeline ahead of major global competitions.

Organisers praised the athletes, coaches, and participating schools and states for their commitment, while reaffirming MTN’s continued investment in sports development.

As the curtains close on the 2025 MTN CHAMPS series, attention now turns to the next generation of athletes preparing to follow in the footsteps of Nigeria’s sporting legends.

