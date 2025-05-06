MTN CHAMPS Grand Final Kicks Off In Uyo

Share

The highly anticipated MTN CHAMPS Grand Final commenced in spectacular fashion on Day 1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, showcasing top-tier athletic talent across multiple age and performance categories.

The opening day featured fierce competition in events such as the Senior and Junior 400m races, and the Youth 100m dash, setting the tone for what promises to be an electrifying four-day championship.

Reigning NDDC Sports Festival Champion Victor Sampson led the charge in the men’s 400m, clocking the fastest time of the day at 46.55 seconds.

He was followed by Johnson Nnamani (47.00 seconds) and Michael Ighogboja (47.54 seconds), both delivering strong performances.

In the women’s 400m, Odot Udo delivered the standout performance, posting a new personal best of 53.85 seconds — the only sub-54 second time in the field.

Rhoda Adisa followed closely with a lifetime best of 54.01 seconds, while Rita Munachiso secured third in 54.69 seconds.

In the Junior men’s 400m, Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo continued his impressive form, winning his heat in 48.00 seconds — the fastest time overall.

He was trailed by Chidiebere Obed (49.33 seconds) and Stephen Adejumo (49.57 seconds).

Miracle Sonny emerged as the top performer in the Junior women’s 400m, clocking 54.75 seconds in Heat 1.

She was joined by Elizabeth Olumide (54.85 seconds) and Team MTN’s Toheebat Jimoh (55.83 seconds) as the top three across all heats.

In the Youth Boys’ 100m, Onyemech Peter Onoriode came within a whisker of the Championship Record (CR) of 11.09 seconds, set by Alvin Onyeama in the previous season, finishing in 11.10 seconds.

Tunmise Ebimetan (11.34 seconds) and Akolo Emmanuel (11.36 seconds), both of Team MVP, rounded out the top three qualifiers.

Team MVP also dominated the Youth Girls’ 100m, with Enilolobo Rebecca (12.64 seconds), Bernice Onoriode (12.69 seconds), and Promise Egbebe (12.71 seconds) recording the three fastest times.

At the close of Day 1, Delta Secondary School topped the Youth Women’s standings with 10 points, followed by Charity School (8 points), Ikot Ibiok Girls (6 points), and West Itam (5 points).

In the Junior Mixed category, Akwa Ibom led with 20 points, ahead of Ikot Ibiok Girls and St Brains Model College (both with 8 points), and Ikot Okubo Community (6 points).

Cross River State emerged as the early leader in the Senior Mixed category, amassing 21 points — 11 points ahead of Chosen International. Charity of The Most Precious Blood sits third with 6 points, while Nnamdi Azikiwe Secondary School follows with 4 points.

A total of 2,187 athletes from 136 secondary schools and 93 junior and senior teams are competing in the Grand Final, which runs from May 6 to 9. The event continues to provide a dynamic platform for young Nigerian athletes to showcase their abilities and push for national recognition.

