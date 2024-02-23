MTN CHAMPS: Govt. Model, Zappa Basic Win Team Titles in Asaba

With over 70 schools competing for honours at the first leg of Season 2 of MTN CHAMPS, which took place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba from February 17 to 21, two Delta schools, Government Model and Zappa Basic came out on top. At the end of proceedings, Government Model topped the standings in the Cadet (U-14) Boys’ category with 85 points, finishing far ahead of Model Technical (35 points) and Zappa Basic (30 points).

Best Okpor proved to be an asset to Government Model as he claimed gold medals in the Cadet Boys’ 200m, 400m and 4x100m, as well as a Silver in the Long Jump, taking his tally of laurels to four. Delta Secondary School won the Cadet Girls’ trophy after amassing 101 points, with Ryders Academy trailing in second with 31 points as Okpanam High settled for bronze with 16 points, the same number of points polled by Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba.

Ella Udumubrai made a difference for Delta Secondary School in the Cadet Girls’ Long Jump where she inspired a 1-2 for her team, as well as her 100m Silver and 400m bronze. Her team also stuck gold in the 4x100m relay. Just like they did in the Cadet Boys’ category, Government Model dominated the Youth (U- 17) Boys’ class with 60 points, narrowly beating Delta Secondary by two points to take their second trophy at MTN CHAMPS Asaba.