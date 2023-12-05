MTN CHAMPS Final: Team MVP, Foundation Science, Army Day, two others win big

Osaze Ebueku, and Acting Regional General Manager North West Region – Ohwofasa Obazenu. Nearly 800 athletes competed at the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final, including 43 Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) drawn respectively from the Benin, Uyo and Ibadan legs of the competition. For the Abuja leg, Foundation Science emerged winners in the Cadet (U-14) Girls’ category, topping the table with 63 points to finish ahead of Nigerian Tulip International (33 points) and Army Day (16 points).

However, Army Day bounced back in the Cadet Boys’ class where they garnered 38 points to beat Doveland International (34 points) and Foundation Science (33 points). Nigerian Tulip International dominated the Youth (U-17) Girls’ category with 60 points. They were followed by Army Day (33 points) and Zuba Government Secondary School (30 points) respectively. Chosen International was the team to beat in the Youth Boys category where they scored 40 points. Foundation Science was 2nd with 37 points, and Doveland International 3rd with 35 points.