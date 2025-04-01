MTN Champs Continental Relays Berth In Lagos

Share

MTN Champs Season 3 continues with Continental Relays in Lagos. These events will kick off with a Flag Run on April 8, ahead of the main competition scheduled for April 9 to 12 at the Yabatech and UNILAG sports complexes.

The Flag Run will see young athletes participate in an experiential relay across Lagos, showcasing both their skills and the vibrancy of the city.

The race will begin in Alausa and end at the MTN Plaza in Ikoyi, with athletes covering 5 km to 10 km distances in relay teams.

The event is designed to highlight the fusion of sports, culture, and tourism, allowing athletes to engage with the city and its people while putting their talents on display.

The runners will pass through key locations that reflect Lagos’ rich heritage and urban energy, reinforcing MTN’s sub-campaign, ‘See Naija’.

A security team, traffic management officers, medics, and a team bus will accompany the athletes to ensure a smooth and safe race.

Organised in partnership with Making of Champions, the MTN Champs Continental Relays will bring together top young athletes from across Africa to compete in various track and field events.

