MTN Champs Benin: MoC Academy Debuts With Eight Medals

The MTN Champs Season 3 begins with 17 athletes from the MoC Athletics Academy in Lagos competing under the banner of ‘Team MTN’ making significant impact in the Benin Athletics Classics, which was held across two locations: the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and UNIBEN Sports Complex from March 13 to 15.

Team MTN presented two Youth, nine Juniors and four Seniors at the three-day competition and won a total of eight medals: two gold, three silver and three bronze.

The team dominated the Senior men’s and women’s 400m event. Benjamin Magaji was outstanding in the men’s race, clinching gold in the final with a new Personal Best (PB) of 48.04secs.

His teammate Miracle Uwem Donald followed suit in the women’s race with her impressive run, securing gold with 55.05secs.

Jane Onyeneho put on a strong showing in the Senior women’s 200m, winning Silver in the final with 24.58secs. Competing in the Senior men’s 100m and 200m, Showers Ushie anchored the Senior men’s 4x100m relay team to Silver with a time of 41.63secs

