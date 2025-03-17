MTN CHAMPS Benin: Efetobore completes sprint double

Share

The curtains fell after an eventful three-day MTN CHAMPS Athletics Classics at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, with the finals of several events such as the 200m, 800m, 4X100m and mixed 4x400m relays bringing the first leg of Season 3 to a climax.

Success Oyibu was one of the standout performers of the final day, roaring to an astounding lifetime best of 23.71secs, improving her times from both the heats and semifinals to win the Junior Girls’ 200m title, adding it to her 100m Silver. Perezide Sigah clocked a Personal Best of 24.24secs to place 2nd while Vivian Iyamu ran 24.30secs for 3rd place.

It was another PB galore on the men’s side. David Akhalu bettered his lifetime best to 21.29secs to claim the title, finishing ahead of Wilfred Awonusi (21.34secs) and Eniola Shiro (21.35secs).

The senior ranks weren’t left out of the action as Sophia Efetobore completed the sprint double, winning the 200m crown in the Senior women’s category with a time of 23.72secs. Jane Onyeneho took the Silver in 24.58secs while Janet Adesiyan had the Bronze in 24.90secs.

In the men’s race, Lucky Daje fired through to 21.09secs to win the Senior men’s 200m ahead of Emmanuel Ojeli who produced a 21.28secs. Augustine Ezuruike grabbed Bronze in 21.53secs.

Hamid Sambo executed a strong finish to stop the clock at a Season’s Best (SB) of 1:51.64 in the Senior men’s 800m final, the fourth fastest time he has ever run in the event. Adedokun Ayobami got through in 1:52.12 for 2nd position while Temitope Karounwi finished 3rd in 1:52.73.

