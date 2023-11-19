Mtn Champs Abuja Get New Date, To Hold Dec. 1 To 3

The fourth and final leg of the nationwide series of the secondary school Athletics Championships, MTN CHAMPS, will now hold from December 1 to 3, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja against the initial dates of November 29 to December 2.

According to the organisers, Making of Champions, registration is still ongoing for the Abuja event, and with over 500 Athletes currently registered, time is fast running out for schools to secure their places at the Grand Final. Registrations will close on Wednesday, November 22, or before that when the registration limit of 1000 Athletes is reached.

Schools that have not competed at any leg of MTN CHAMPS held across Benin, Uyo and Ibadan, and intend to register for the Abuja leg are expected to do so through the championship website. MoC also stated that it is compulsory for at least one parent or legal guardian of each participating athlete to sign the Parental Consent Form, while all the ahletes must also print the 1-page parental consent form for their parent or legal guardian to sign and return at bib collection.

At the previous three legs in Benin, Uyo and Ibadan, the age limit of the Junior category was relaxed on location from U-20 to U-23 to accommodate more athletes within Track Clubs and Universities, and that change from U-20 to U-23 has also been extended to the Grand Final in Abuja.