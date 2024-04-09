MTN CHAMPS 2: Adegoke, Olajide strike 200m gold

MTN CHAMPS Ambassador, Enoch Adegoke, claimed his second title of the MTN CHAMPS Season 2 Ibadan, as the competition came to a close on Monday.

Adegoke stormed to the men’s 200m gold, crossing the line in 21.20secs while Olaolu Olatunde also claimed his second medal at MTN CHAMPS Ibadan, this time a silver, with a new lifetime best 21.36secs; Jeremiah Nathaniel finished 3rd in 21.39secs.

Olayinka Olajide was in a class of her own in the women’s 200m final, coasting to victory in a time of 23.47secs as 100m winner – Janet Adesiyan, and Silver medallist – Prestina Ochonogor, clocked an identical time of 24.55secs in 2nd and 3rd.

The final day of MTN CHAMPS Ibadan saw fireworks in the relays, with the Continental Team racing to victory in the men’s and women’s 4x100m to bring the curtains down on four days of intense and exciting competition amongst 153 schools and 72 Junior and Senior Teams.

African Games multiple medallist Olajide anchored the Continental Team to victory in the women’s race, partnering with Pristina Ochonogor, Janet Adesiyan and Patricia Ahomakpo of Benin Republic to bring the baton home in a time of 46.60secs, with Arena Academy, and Kwara State settling for Silver and Bronze respectively.

The men’s race was won by Continental B comprising Obashola Olaoluwa, John Caleb, Ganiyu Hassan and Hinwa Vignimou Gaston. The quartet took the title in 41.43secs, with Continental Team

A (Enoch Adegoke, Olaolu Olatunde, Jeremiah Nathaniel and Charles Akoda) winning Silver with a time of 41.76secs. OAU Spartans took the Bronze medal.

Unique Athletics won the Junior Girls’ 4x100m title in 48.93secs ahead of D’Love Athletics (50.52secs) and Kegbo Community.