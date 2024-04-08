MTN CHAMPS 2: Adegoke, Olajide gun for 200m title

After winning the 100m title at the MTN CHAMPS Ibadan, Ambassador Enoch Adegoke is on course to secure his second title of the competition after dominating his 200m heat in 21.23secs. 100m Bronze medallist, Olaolu Olatunde, was the second fastest overall in 21.54secs, winning his heat ahead of Jeremiah Nathaniel and Obashola Olaoluwa. Kabiru Muhammed won the third heat.

Also, following her impressive performance at the recently-held African Games in Accra where she emerged as the only Track and Field athlete to claim a complete set of medals (gold, silver and bronze), Olayinka Olajide took to the track at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Day 3 of MTN CHAMPS Ibadan, easily winning her 200m heat with the overall fastest time of 23.42secs.

The sprinter who competes for D ’Victors Athletics Club, set a new lifetime best of 23.18secs in Accra and is Nigeria’s fastest female athlete in 2024 with her lifetime best of 11.19secs set at the MTN CHAMPS/AFN National Trials held in Asaba in February. Following her on the 200m standings in Ibadan is hurdler Stella Ayanleke who clocked 24.87secs in her heat, while Ayotomilola Owoeya is ranked 3rd overall with her time of 25.11secs.