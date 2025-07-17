MTN Champions Enterprise Innovation Through 5G

MTN Nigeria has highlighted its ongoing 5G deployment efforts and its role in shaping enterprise infrastructure.

Speaking at the Swish Fusion Tech and Media Summit, the Senior Manager for Partnerships in MTN’s Enterprise Business Division, Njideka Jack, shared the details of the investments, reiterating the company’s commitment to delivering high quality 5Gpowered services.

The company’s 5G rollout timeline began in 2022 with license acquisition from the Nigerian Communications Commission. In 2023, MTN moved into pilot testing and infrastructure investment.

By 2024, coverage had expanded to key cities and business hubs. The company now plans to extend access to more underserved areas throughout 2025 while deepening collaboration with OEMs and regulators.

Beyond the rollout itself, Jack also spoke on the potential of private 5G networks for Nigerian enterprises. “With the ability to offer secure, high-speed, low-latency connectivity, these networks are increasingly being adopted in manufacturing, healthcare, education, and logistics sectors.

MTN’s focus is not only on connectivity but on enabling full-scale digital transformation for enterprise clients,” she said.

With the theme “Africa: Big Wins & New Breaks”, the summit drew thousands of attendees and featured more than 40 speakers exploring the intersection of innovation, regulation, and economic growth across the continent.

The summit’s broader agenda reflected a similar sense of urgency around Africa’s digital future.

Panels and breakout sessions tackled topics ranging from mobile-first product design and regulatory frameworks to the rise of AI in content creation and the realities of funding early-stage tech ventures on the continent.

Speakers from companies like Jumia, Stears and local startups provided perspectives on both the barriers and breakthroughs in building scalable African solutions.

The sessions also sparked conversations about how African businesses are adapting to consumer behavior shifts and infrastructure limitations.

Other panels focused on the growing importance of African-made tech policy, local investment, and the need for platforms that support creators and small businesses navigating global markets.