MTN Champ 2: 2,600 Athletes To Compete In Four Categories In Ibadan

Organisers of the MTN CHAMPS Athletics Championship, Season 2, Making of Champions, has revealed that 2,600 athletes are going to be competing at the Ibadan centre starting from Friday, April 5. The four-day championships will see the athletes in Cadet, Youth, Junior and Senior Categories competing in several events ranging from the 100m on the track to the Long Jump on the field.

Speaking during a press conference in Ibadan, the Chairman of MoC, Bambo Akani, said they were happy to return to Ibadan after the success of Season 1 with Ibadan one of the centres last year. According to Akani, Nigeria has been a sleeping giant in athletics but with the coming of MTN CHAMP, the country is beginning to wake up.

He added that the performance of Team Nigeria at the last African Games in Ghana showed that Nigeria athletics will soon take its rightful place. “This is the biggest sign that Nigeria is beginning to wake up as a nation to realize what we need,” he said.